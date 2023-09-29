Suzuki Motors working on export of cars: Chief executive

LAHORE-Pak Suzki Motors Chief Executive Hiroshi Kawamura has said that the Suzuki Motors has been working on the export of cars, which had been upgraded, stating the economic issues were transitory, and the company was committed to providing affordable vehicles to a common Pakistani. He also revealed that Suzuki Motors was also working on hybrid variants.

He was addressing the second round of interaction meetings with the part-makers, held here under the banner of Suzuki Motors and which was also participated overwhelmingly by the notable parts producers. In the meeting, total consensus was seen to promote localization and go global. Chief Executive PakSuzki Motors gave a concerning note underlining a need to join their efforts together. It is imperative to take stock of the escalating crisis situation collectively for the automotive industry. Hiroshi Kawamura remarked that they firmly believed that nothing could be achieved without the local partners.

Addressing the meeting, Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories (PAAPAM) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Aslam Malik diagnosed the non-availability of primary raw materials, lack of technology, and low level of localization as the core causalities, leading them to that point. We need to attain an economy of scale to develop affordability for the common person, Malik furthered. We must contemplate why we are yet below 0.3 million in production in the 5th largest country; Malik placed a thought-provoking question before the fraternity. Frequent introduction of variants was also a great barrier to localization, SVC PAAPAM remarked. He reminded industrial top-notches even the economies much more robust than Pakistan did not have such frequency of variants. He offered platform of PAAPAM as a catalyst for capacity building and aligning the industry with the needs of the hour.