There’s strong relationship between Pak and Türkiye: Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci

Rawalpindi-Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday said that there is a strong and special relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye which is based on the spirit of brotherhood, common history and mutual goals. Both countries governments and people actively helped each other in every difficult time.

He stated this while addressing Strategic Dialogue “Middle Corridor of Turkey: Prospects and Challenges” at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The event was organized by Policy Dialogue Forum, PMAS-AAUR in collaboration with Asian Institute of Eco-civilization, Research & Development (AIERD). The Ambassador said that in this regard connectivity between Pakistan and Türkiye played a pivotal role, adding that the Middle corridor is an initiative of Türkiye government to connect Türkiye to China.

He further said that the middle corridor has many advantages for countries and sub-continents like mutual cooperation, trading, tourism etc.

There are some border issues between countries but we are hopeful to resolve these issues and make a policy through which a single contract is enough to travel or trade through this corridor, he added. The ambassador highlighted the need to expand cooperation with Pakistani organizations and institutes in education, health and women’s development sectors. Earlier, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, in his welcome address said that the relations between Türkiye and Pakistan are unique, centuries old and based on the spirit of brotherhood, common history and mutual goals. He also shared that Pakistan will overcome the difficulties faced by following the example of Türkiye.

He said that collaboration in the field of education and research with Turkish universities and institutions would further strengthen relations between the two countries.

Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq (DG, Islamic Research Institute, IIUI), Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor (Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences), Dr. Ghulam Hussain Babar, Director, Policy Dialogue Forum, PMAS-AAUR and Mr. Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO, Asian Institute of Eco-civilization, Research & Development also addressed the participants.