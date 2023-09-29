Friday, September 29, 2023
Three involved in looting bus of factory workers held

Agencies
September 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The police arrested three accused involved in looting bus of factory workers, recovered looting valuables and arms from their possession. According to details, on morning of September 13, armed men intercepted a bus carrying employees of a local factory at 3 No Shah Faisal Colony Karachi. The suspects got into the bus, took away cell phones, cash and other valuables of the factory workers at gunpoint. The police continued investigation and arrested three culprits including Shehbaz, Dawood and Naveed. Detainees Shehbaz was also involved in committing robberies in police uniform and the gang was involved in committing street crimes in Korangi on daily basis

Agencies

