Three-year old girl dies, mother injured in firing over ‘family dispute’

KARACHI-A three-year-old girl died and her mother sustained injuries in firing over a family dispute in Surjani Town, Karachi on Thursday. According to police, the girl was identified as Jannat and her mother as Meerub. The maternal grandfather of Meerub told the media in the presence of the Surjani Town station house officer (SHO) that his granddaughter was a divorced woman, and she had a daughter from her first husband.

“Meerub befriended a man, Arif, and she used to hang out with him day and night. Arif had several quarrels with our family members due to his friendship with Meerub,” he added. “On the night of the incident, Meerub’s brother-in-law Masood, the husband of her sister, saw both of them together, and in a fit of fury, he fired shots at them,” he claimed. “Arif also had a weapon with him, so he fired back. However, Meerub sustained injuries and her three-year-old daughter Jannat died in firing by Masood,” he added.

“Both Arif and Masood fled from the scene after the incident. Four 30-bore pistol shells were recovered from the crime scene,” he stated. Surjani Town SHO Amjad Kiyani said that the firing incident had taken place due to a family dispute. “The accused, Saud Sheikh, who had fired shots is a brother-in-law of the injured woman,” he added. “He had fled from the spot after the incident. The statements of the eyewitnesses and the evidence from the crime scene have been collected. The accused will be nabbed soon,” he stated.