Trafficked Beggars

The increasing prevalence of professional beggar gangs originating from Pakistan and wreaking havoc on the streets of foreign countries is not just a matter of concern; it’s a crisis that demands immediate government action. This problem not only tarnishes Pakistan’s global image but also highlights the pressing employment challenges faced by its citizens. A shocking 90% of professional beggars arrested in Middle Eastern nations are of Pakistani origin, creating an urgent need for the government to step in and address this issue comprehensively.

During a recent meeting of the Standing Committee of Overseas Pakistanis, the Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfikar Haider, presented a disheartening picture of the situation. He revealed that beggars, often leaving Pakistan in large groups, exploit Umrah and visit visas to beg from pilgrims abroad. Prisons in countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia are now accommodating a significant number of Pakistani beggars, further damaging the reputation of overseas Pakistanis and raising concerns about human trafficking.

This crisis also threatens the trustworthiness of Pakistanis abroad, leading to a surge in deportations. Iraq and Saudi Arabia have lodged complaints about receiving criminals from Pakistan, painting a grim picture of the nation’s image abroad. It is high time to tackle this issue head-on and restore the trust and credibility of Pakistanis overseas.

Another aspect that demands immediate attention is the underrepresentation of skilled Pakistani labour abroad. Pakistan lags far behind neighbouring countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka in sending skilled professionals to countries like Japan. While Japan welcomes skilled workers, Pakistan has only dispatched a meagre 200 individuals, showcasing a significant missed opportunity.

Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan rightly highlighted the urgency of sending more skilled professionals abroad, particularly to countries like Saudi Arabia, where the demand for highly skilled labour is on the rise. Pakistan has a substantial pool of skilled labour, including engineers, nurses, IT experts, and those in the paramedical and pharmaceutical sectors. It is imperative to leverage this valuable resource to enhance Pakistan’s reputation abroad.

To address this multifaceted crisis, the government should establish mechanisms to facilitate the deployment of skilled professionals abroad, fostering collaborations with foreign nations to boost remittances. Implementing systems akin to the Korean Employment Permit System can enhance transparency and accountability in worker deployments.