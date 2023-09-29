Two dead, 33 injured as coach overturns in Balochistan's Bolan

Two people were killed and 33 others injured after a speeding passenger coach turned side down near Gokart in Balochistan's Bolan area on Sunday, Levies and rescuers said.

The coach was heading to Quetta from Shadadkot at the time of the accident. According to Levies officials, the driver was apparently speeding when he lost control over steering wheel.

Levies officials said the injured were shifted to Rescue 1122 Centre Gokart and later to Civil Hospital Mach.

Dr Sajjad Haider of Civil Hospital Mach said some critical patients have been referred to Quetta.