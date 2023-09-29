Friday, September 29, 2023
US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan: State Department

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan: State Department
Web Desk
9:34 AM | September 29, 2023
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller while briefing the media in Washington on Thursday said that the United States supports free and fair elections in Pakistan.

Matthew Miller said: “We support free and fair elections and do not take a position one way or another.”

Replying to a question, State Department spokesperson said that US does not support any kind of regime change. He said the US government has responded to the claims many times as it did not support any regime change.

Matthew Miller said that we see Pakistan as a valued partner of the United States with whom we work on a number of issues. That hasn’t changed and it will not change.

Replying to a question regarding murder of Sikh leader in Canada, the spokesperson said that we have consistently engaged with the Indian Government on this question and have urged them to cooperate with the Canadian investigation.

