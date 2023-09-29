X-ray film shortage alarms patients in Mardan

Mardan - A majority of poor patients have expressed great concern over the lack of X-ray films at the district headquarters hospital (DHQ) in Mardan. They complain that they are compelled to undergo X-rays at private facilities outside the hospital, where prices are exorbitant.

It should be noted that X-ray films have become increasingly scarce at DHQ Hospital over the last few months. Taking advantage of this shortage, the hospital administration is allegedly taking photos of X-ray images on the computer screen using mobile phones and collecting full fees from the patients.

Many impoverished patients have no choice but to seek X-rays from private facilities, resulting in substantial expenses. These patients are now urging the health minister and health secretary to take action in this matter and provide relief to those in need.

However, when contacted, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of DHQ Hospital, Dr Javed Iqbal, explained that X-ray films are available in limited quantities, primarily for trauma and medico-legal purposes. He argued that due to unstable import-export services, suppliers are reluctant to provide large quantities of X-ray films. However, he assured me that they are working to resolve this issue in the coming days, Insha Allah. Dr. Iqbal also noted that the shortage of X-ray films is not unique to their hospital but is prevalent throughout the province, including hospitals under the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) framework.