Sunday, September 29, 2024
10 coal laden bogies catch fire

September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

NAWABSHAH   -   As many as 10 bogies of a goods train laden with coal caught fire at Nawabshah railway station early morning. Two fire brigades rushed to the railway station and extinguished the fire. Traffic on up-track remained suspended for a couple of hours till the cooling process completed and was restored after the train was moved to an alternate track. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained immediately. No other loss caused by the fire was reported. The train was transporting the coal from Karachi to Khewra, Punjab.

