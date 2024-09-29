Admin blocks Rawalpindi’s entry points

Rawalpindi - In anticipation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, the administration has sealed major locations in Rawalpindi, blocked entry points, and deployed heavy contingents of law enforcement. To prevent PTI’s protest at Liaqat Bagh, the Rawalpindi administration has placed containers, effectively sealing off the city. Small streets leading to Murree Road have been sealed with barbed wire.

No traffic is allowed to enter, causing difficulties for residents due to road closures. The Rangers and thousands of police personnel have been deployed at various points.

Law enforcement agencies have been heavily deployed across the city. Liaqat Bagh has been completely sealed off, and Section 144 has been enforced throughout the city, banning all kinds of gatherings, protests, and public displays of weapons.

Meanwhile, the metro bus service has been partially suspended. Additionally, the route from Faizabad to Marrir Chowk has been completely sealed. All entry points to Murree Road, including Liaqat Bagh Chowk, Committee Chowk, Asghar Mall Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad Chowk, Sadiqabad Chowk, and Shamsabad Double Road, have been blocked. Liaqat Bagh has been locked and sealed.

Two government offices in Liaqat Bagh have also been sealed. Educational institutions on Liaqat Road and Iqbal Road, along with hotels, have been closed, and rooms vacated. Moreover, bicycles are completely banned from entering Liaqat Bagh. Breakfast shops and tandoors (bakeries) on Liaqat Road are also closed. Police officers armed with tear gas shells have been stationed, and the metro bus stations are secured by police, with the service completely suspended. Even morning walkers have been denied access to Liaqat Bagh.

Ambulances are also barred from entering Murree Road and allied hospitals, with police and prisoner vans stationed at all intersections.