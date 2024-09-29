Kundi criticizes KP govt, calls DI Khan to Kohat a 'no-go area' amid security crisis

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has raised alarm over the deteriorating security situation in the region from Dera Ismail Khan to Kohat, describing it as a "no-go area" due to the absence of provincial government control.

Speaking to the media in Multan, Kundi voiced his concerns about the growing unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sharply criticising the provincial government's inability to maintain peace.

He pointed out that Chief Minister KP was preoccupied with political rallies instead of addressing the critical issues facing the province.

Despite receiving Rs. 600 billion for security, Kundi claimed that the KP police force remains under-resourced. He expressed frustration at the provincial government's failure to allocate adequate resources for law enforcement.

Kundi extended an invitation to all political leaders, including those from PTI, urging them to come together to tackle the pressing security concerns. He suggested drafting a comprehensive case, built on solid arguments, to present to the federal government.

Highlighting the urgency of restoring peace, Kundi emphasized that he plans to engage with the Prime Minister to discuss the matter further. He also acknowledged the complexities of coalition governments but reaffirmed his commitment to addressing grievances and working towards solutions.

Moreover, Kundi mentioned that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been actively campaigning for the establishment of constitutional courts to address the legal challenges facing the country.