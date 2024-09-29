Sunday, September 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Art Exhibition “BTS - Behind the Stage” showcased on Third Day of World Culture Festival 2024 at ACP, Karachi

Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted an art exhibition titled “BTS – Behind the Stage” on the third day of the ongoing 35-day World Culture Festival 2024. The exhibition was inaugurated by Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah. The exhibition showcased works from over 20 international and 6 Pakistani artists, including paintings, textile designs, and sculptures. Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, stated that the World Culture Festival at the Arts Council is gaining recognition not only in Pakistan but globally as well. He expressed his happiness at seeing the talent of the younger generation. He said ,that Karachi is the lifeline of Pakistan and its positive image is being projected across the world. Arts Council also held a major festival at Sukkur IBA University, and a large-scale craft festival is planned to be held in Karachi soon.

PM Shehbaz calls May 9 riots an unpardonable act

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1727513976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024