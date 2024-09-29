ARY partners with CSA for exclusive cricket coverage in Pakistan until 2027

LAHORE - ARY Digital Network has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for Cricket South Africa (CSA) matches, with coverage starting immediately and continuing until 2027. All international fixtures hosted by CSA will be broadcast live on ARY’s premier sports channel, A Sports HD, in Pakistan. A Sports, already recognized for covering major global events like the Pakistan Super League, FIFA World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cups, and Formula 1, will now provide extensive coverage of CSA’s cricket events. This includes live broadcasts, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes content.

Salman Iqbal, CEO of ARY Digital Network, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that it enhances ARY’s commitment to delivering world-class sports programming to Pakistani fans. CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki also welcomed the deal, highlighting the opportunity for South African cricket to engage with Pakistan’s passionate cricket audience. This broadcasting deal, facilitated by IMG, solidifies A Sports as a leading platform for live cricket coverage in Pakistan.