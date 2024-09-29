Ashrafi calls for unity, praises PM’s UNGA address

LAHORE - Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has emphasized the importance of unity and harmony among nation, calling for collaborative efforts to foster peace and stability in society. Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday along with PUC senior leaders, he discussed ongoing challenges and the necessity for interfaith dialogue. He urged religious leaders and the public to collaborate for a better future. The PUC Chairman commended the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speech in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), describing it as an authentic representation of the sentiments held by peace-loving individuals across the Islamic world. He emphasized that the speech resonated deeply with those who advocate for justice and harmony, reflecting their shared concerns and aspirations for peace and solidarity among nations.

Ashrafi praised the Prime Minister for firmly denouncing the violence and aggressive actions perpetrated by Israel. He recognized the importance of this condemnation as a significant stand against oppression, emphasizing the need for global awareness and support for those affected by such brutality. He highlighted the importance of acknowledging the suffering of the Palestinian people and the urgent need for the international community to respond. “The Prime Minister’s speech unequivocally denounced the violent actions against innocent civilians and expressed solidarity with those who are oppressed,” he stated. Ashrafi noted that the Prime Minister also addressed the plight of the Kashmiri people, reinforcing Pakistan’s longstanding support for their rights. He emphasized that recognition and appreciation should be given to anyone who contributes positively, urging the public and leaders alike to support good deeds and initiatives. He remarked, “It is time for not only Muslims but all peace-loving individuals to unite against Israeli aggression. The situation requires a collective effort to promote justice and peace.” He stressed that the crisis in Palestine is not solely a regional issue but a global concern that demands attention and action from the international community. Ashrafi referenced discussions held at OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) meetings since the year 2000, which have consistently advocated for a two-state solution. “We envision a state that recognizes al-Quds al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital,” he affirmed, reiterating the necessity for a sovereign Palestinian state that can coexist peacefully alongside Israel.

Highlighting Pakistan’s pivotal role, Ashrafi stated that the country is at the forefront of efforts to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state. “Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian cause and will continue to advocate for their rights on international platforms,” he declared.

In addition to the Palestinian issue, Ashrafi condemned the recent attacks on Lebanon, expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people. He criticized the ongoing violence and called for a united front among Muslim nations and peace advocates to stand against such acts of aggression.

Ashrafi called upon religious leaders, scholars, and the general public to come together in solidarity to address these critical issues, reinforcing the idea that collective action is essential for achieving lasting peace and justice.