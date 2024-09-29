Sunday, September 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Climate change

September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Climate change refers to the rise in Earth’s temperature caused by gases released from burning coal, oil, and gas. These gases trap heat in the atmosphere, leading to a warming planet. This results in extreme weather conditions, such as heatwaves and storms, and also causes sea levels to rise. As temperatures continue to increase, we are witnessing more frequent and severe weather events: scorching summers, intense storms, and coastal flooding. This phenomenon impacts everything, from our daily lives to wildlife and ecosystems.

ZEEMAR SHOUKAT ALI,

Kech.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1727513976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024