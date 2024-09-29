Climate change refers to the rise in Earth’s temperature caused by gases released from burning coal, oil, and gas. These gases trap heat in the atmosphere, leading to a warming planet. This results in extreme weather conditions, such as heatwaves and storms, and also causes sea levels to rise. As temperatures continue to increase, we are witnessing more frequent and severe weather events: scorching summers, intense storms, and coastal flooding. This phenomenon impacts everything, from our daily lives to wildlife and ecosystems.

ZEEMAR SHOUKAT ALI,

Kech.