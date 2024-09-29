CM Murad takes notice of polio case in Hyderabad, seeks enquiry report

KARACHI - The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a polio case in Hyderabad has sought an inquiry report from the Sindh Health Department, here on Saturday. He said, ‘Whenever a new polio case appears, it hurts me.’ The CM Murad said we had to be united and end the crippling polio virus. ‘The world was looking for new ways of development and we could not get rid of polio,,’ he said adding that parents should voluntarily come forward to help administer anti-polio drops to their children. He said that parents should themselves play a role in the development, health and education of their children. Murad said that the Health Department should start a ‘Special Anti-Polio campaign’ and make house-to-house anti-polio campaign more effective.

Choose Truth; World News Day marked today

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that journalism was playing its positive role contrary to such an environment in which social media had become the basis for the growth of false statements. In a message on World News Day, he said that today, World News Day was being observed with the theme ‘Choose Truth’. The Chief Minister said that clickbait and sensationalism on social media had overwhelmed careful and verified information. He said that news with research, verification and transparency improved the quality of journalism. Murad said that choosing the truth in the news should be the commitment of journalists.

Access to verified news was mandatory to maintain the integrity of journalism, he said adding that it was the responsibility of a journalist and news agency to bring out the facts through news. He further said that the Sindh government believed in freedom of press.