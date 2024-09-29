Commerce minister directs immediate withdrawal of minimum export price on rice

ISLAMABAD - In a significant move to support Pakistani exporters, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has directed the immediate withdrawal of the minimum export price (MEP) on rice, a measure that had been set in place in 2023. The Ministry of Commerce, under Jam Kamal’s leadership, issued the notification following the request of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP).

The MEP was initially introduced last year in response to rising global rice prices and a ban imposed by India on rice exports. However, with the recent decline in international rice prices and India lifting its export ban, the MEP has become an obstacle for Pakistani rice exporters to remain competitive in global markets.

By removing the MEP, Pakistani rice exporters will now be able to better compete in international tenders, enhancing their ability to secure large contracts. The decision is expected to play a key role in boosting Pakistan’s rice exports, with industry experts projecting that it could help achieve export revenue of up to $5 billion in the current financial year.

REAP has praised the decision, stating that Jam Kamal Khan’s intervention will prove instrumental in revitalizing the rice export sector and ensuring Pakistan’s strong presence in the global rice trade.

Government determined to make Pakistan top destination for business, investment: Jam Kamal

The government is working on increasing Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan to make it an attractive destination for foreign investment. In this regard, projects like Pakistan Single Window have been undertaken to provide one node solution to potential investors rather than hopping between various government departments for different permits.

The government remains fully committed to supporting businesses and fostering an environment that enables them to thrive. This has been stated by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan while addressing 40 years anniversary celebration of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) as chief guest.

The minister said that prudent and effective policies of the government have brought down inflation. Stable and increased foreign reserves have brought down interest rate. Moreover the government has been working relentlessly on bringing down power tariffs for the industry in general and exporters in particular.

He added that the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif himself is paying utmost attention on the resolution of the business community’ s problems and that a high profile Board is already working under his ( Prime Minister) chair for the purpose.

He further said that an all-out effort is being made by every ministry to see regional trade flourish and explore business opportunities for our exporters.

The transshipment policy is being revised to spur cross border trade in the region and foster business opportunities for our business community. Once devised, the transshipment policy is expected to make Pakistan a regional business hub for the Central Asia, South Asia and Middle East regions. This will create employment for skilled labour force, bring in foreign exchange, boost revenues for the Government and bring in overall development in the country. The role of chambers in promoting trade and commerce, both domestic and international, cannot be overstated. Over the past four decades, the Islamabad Chamber has played a pivotal role in spurring business activity, promoting entrepreneurship, and contributing significantly to national economic progress, he further stated.

In his welcome address, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the major milestones of ICCI achieved during his tenure. He said that he and his entire team tirelessly worked to resolve the problems being faced by the community and to provide it a congenial atmosphere for ease of doing businesses. He said that we have to increase our exports, impart skill training to our youth and formulate long term economic policies for the wellbeing of the country. He described his success as President ICCI the result of the entire team work and expressed the hope that the future leadership of the Chamber will carry forward this legacy.

Chairman Founder Group ICCI khalid Iqbal Malik paid rich tributes to Ahsan Zafar Bakhtwari for his outstanding performance as President ICCI which made the Chamber as one of the premier Chambers of the country. In his address, former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari underlined the need for the acknowledgement of business leaders’ achievements through excellence awards at government level. He called upon the youth to idealize business leaders to emerge as job providers instead of job seekers.

Former President FPCCI and ICCI Zubair Ahmad Malik by mentioning the problems of the business fraternity impressed upon the government for provision of necessary facilities to business community. He also demanded incitation of immediate work on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project, CASA-1000, TAPI etc. in the best interest of the country. President elect ICCI Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said that Pakistan is blessed with multiple opportunities and resources and the only needed thing is to showcase them articulately to overcome the economic challenges. He also made the mention of his future plans to further promote the Chamber’s repute and especially to resolve community’s problems.

Senior Vice President Faad Waheed emphasized the need for the continuity of the economic policies. In his vote of thinks, Vice President Eng. Azharul Islam Zafar expressed gratitude to the chief guest for gracing the occasion. Former presidents of the chambers were bestowed with awards at the hands of the Chief Guest acknowledging their remarkable achievements and dedication to the business community. The celebration was attended by the business leaders, government functionaries and media persons.