Construction camp set ablaze and laborers abducted in Balochistan's Musakhel

In another violent incident, unidentified armed men attacked a private construction company in the Musa Khel area of Quetta, setting the company’s camp ablaze.

According to reports, over 12 workers, including drivers and laborers, were initially believed to have been abducted by the attackers, who stormed the company’s site in the Taiser Isot area late last night. The assailants set fire to the machinery before fleeing.

However, district administration officials later clarified that the workers had fled to nearby areas to save their lives and returned to the camp after the situation calmed.

This follows a separate tragic event in Khudabadan, a locality in Balochistan's Panjgur District, where unidentified gunmen shot and killed seven laborers. The victims, who were from Punjab, were attacked while staying in a workers’ quarters. The assailants stormed the facility and opened fire, killing the laborers on the spot. The deceased hailed from Multan and surrounding areas.

In response to the Panjgur incident, local authorities launched a search operation to locate the attackers, while the police have begun investigating the motive behind the brutal killings. Deputy Commissioner Panjgur, Zahid Ahmed Lango, ordered the immediate registration of all non-local laborers arriving in the region for work.

He warned that strict action would be taken against employers who fail to register their workers, as the registration process is now mandatory for all laborers from outside Panjgur.