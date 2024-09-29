Court issues notice to KP Governor in defamation case

PESHAWAR - Additional District and Sessions Judge Alamgir Shah issued a notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday in a defamation case filed by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Amin.

The MNA is seeking Rs500 million in damages, alleging that Governor Kundi defamed him by making damaging remarks. The lawsuit also names a private television channel and talk show host Saleem Safi as co-defendants. Faisal Amin claims that during a talk show, Governor Kundi falsely accused him and his brother, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of corruption. According to the suit, these accusations harmed the reputation of Faisal Amin, his brother, and their family, who are known political figures. The MNA asserts that the governor’s statements were unfounded and aimed at discrediting them. Faisal Amin’s legal team sent a notice demanding a public apology from Governor Kundi, but after receiving no response, they proceeded with the lawsuit, requesting the court to order Rs500 million in damages.