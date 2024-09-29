Sunday, September 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court issues notice to KP Governor in defamation case

Court issues notice to KP Governor in defamation case
Our Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

PESHAWAR   -   Additional District and Sessions Judge Alamgir Shah issued a notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday in a defamation case filed by Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Amin.  

The MNA is seeking Rs500 million in damages, alleging that Governor Kundi defamed him by making damaging remarks. The lawsuit also names a private television channel and talk show host Saleem Safi as co-defendants. Faisal Amin claims that during a talk show, Governor Kundi falsely accused him and his brother, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of corruption.   According to the suit, these accusations harmed the reputation of Faisal Amin, his brother, and their family, who are known political figures. The MNA asserts that the governor’s statements were unfounded and aimed at discrediting them.   Faisal Amin’s legal team sent a notice demanding a public apology from Governor Kundi, but after receiving no response, they proceeded with the lawsuit, requesting the court to order Rs500 million in damages.

NAB Lahore arranges open court, assures affectees of compensation

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727571908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024