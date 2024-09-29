Sunday, September 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Crackdown against illegal filling stations launched

NEWS WIRE
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   The district administration launched a mega crackdown on illegal filling stations across Peshawar; 45 stations were sealed, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram said.

In compliance with the directives of the provincial government, the district administration took action against illegal filling stations across Peshawar, sealing a significant number of them.

Administrative officers inspected illegal filling stations on GT Road, Warsak Road, Kohat Road, Inqilab Road, Urmarh Road, Charsadda Road, and in other areas.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024