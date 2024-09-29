Crackdown against illegal filling stations launched

Peshawar - The district administration launched a mega crackdown on illegal filling stations across Peshawar; 45 stations were sealed, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram said.

In compliance with the directives of the provincial government, the district administration took action against illegal filling stations across Peshawar, sealing a significant number of them.

Administrative officers inspected illegal filling stations on GT Road, Warsak Road, Kohat Road, Inqilab Road, Urmarh Road, Charsadda Road, and in other areas.