Sunday, September 29, 2024
Customers can avail NBP Aitemaad Humsafar Auto Finance

September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -  National Bank of Pakistan is offering the Sharia-compliant Aitemaad Humsafar Auto Finance, providing quick processing for both new and used vehicles. Customers can enjoy flexible tenures, affordable monthly payments, and no upfront fees. Salaried individuals benefit from a competitive rate of 1-year KIBOR + 1.99% p.a., while self-employed professionals and businessmen enjoy a rate of 1-year KIBOR + 2.20% p.a.

This service is available in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Sialkot. For more details, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest NBP Islamic branch.

