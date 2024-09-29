Sunday, September 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Deputy Prime Minister visits Data Darbar

APP
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Deputy Prime Minister Senator M Ishaq Dar paid a visit to the sacred shrine of Data Darbar,here on Saturday. During his visit, he offered Fateha and paid his respects at the shrine. A special Quran Khawani ceremony was also held at the mosque of Data Darbar for the Eesal-e-Sawab of his late brother, Khizar Hayat Dar. Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, Secretary Auqaf, given a detailed briefing to Senator Dar on the ongoing development and construction projects at Data Darbar.

After reviewing the progress,Ishaq Dar instructed the authorities to expedite the construction work and ensure the completion of the development scheme within the designated timeline.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727587855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024