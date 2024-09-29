DG Khan DC orders crackdown on illegal encroachments, price gouging across city

DERA GHAZI KHAN - In a bid to restore civic order, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ghazi Khan, Mehar Shahid Zaman Lak has initiated a stringent crackdown on illegal encroachments and price gouging across the city. While talking to this scribe, Deputy Commissioner Mehar Shahid Zaman Lak on Saturday underscored the administration’s commitment to a transparent and impartial operation, urging residents not to shield violators through undue influence. Shahid Lak voiced concerns over the repeated hindrance of enforcement efforts by influential figures, which he said undermines the effectiveness of operations. “We are resolved to proceed without any favoritism or external pressure,” DC affirmed, calling for public cooperation to ensure the campaign’s success. The DC further disclosed that he personally supervised inspections at key locations, including Hospital Chowk, Old Grain Market Road, Pul Payare Wali, and Churhatta Chowk. As a result of these operations, five shopkeepers were arrested for encroachments, and unauthorized solar panel blocks along the roadsides were confiscated under his direct supervision. In addition to tackling encroachments, Shahid Lak ordered immediate measures to regulate shop boundaries, instructing the Municipal Corporation to mark clear lines in front of all stores. He issued warnings to shopkeepers against displaying merchandise beyond these designated boundaries, stressing that further violations would lead to additional arrests and legal consequences. “Public property is not anyone’s private estate,” DC asserted. “Shopkeepers must strictly adhere to their defined spaces.” Addressing another pressing issue, the Deputy Commissioner responded to complaints of price manipulation. He personally inspected the weight and price of bread at Hospital Chowk, leading to the arrest of a hotel owner at Pul Payare Wala for overcharging. DC directed Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mr. Jawad ul Hassan Gondal, to ensure the consistent enforcement of boundary regulations and conduct regular market inspections to prevent future violations.

The DC was accompanied on his inspection tour by ADC-R Nauman Farooq Tarar, Jawad ul Hassan Gondal, Ameer Muslim, and Khalid Rasool.