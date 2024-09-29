Engro Fertilizers showcases mobile lab at Depalpur meeting for farmers

DEPALPUR - Engro Fertilizers Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading fertilizer manufacturers, hosted a meeting in Depalpur for dealers and farmers to address key challenges of the agricultural sector and explore innovative solutions for growth.

The highlight of this session was the live demonstration of Engro’s Mobile Lab, which offers on-site soil and water testing services.

This initiative empowers farmers with data-driven recommendations for optimized fertilizer use, ensuring balanced soil nutrition and enhanced crop productivity. Addressing the audience, CEO Engro Fertilizers, Ali Rathore, expressed the company’s wholehearted support for its dealer network and the country’s farming community, acknowledging their essential role in the agricultural value chain. He also highlighted the company’s initiatives are aimed at empowering farmers with tools and resources to make informed decisions enabling better planning, lower costs, and higher yields.

“The initiative aims to empower farmers with data-based recommendations for better use of fertilizers while ensuring balanced soil nutrition and increased crop yields,” Ali Rathore further said. Prominent farmers participated in the session, including Rao Abdul Karim Tipu, Chaudhry Tahir Irshad, Ahmed Raza Khan, Rao Fayaz Aslam Khan, Rao Imran, Rana Saeed Khan, Syed Sajid Shah, Syed Noor Hassan Shah and Haji Shaban.