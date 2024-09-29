Experts underscore need for development, preservation of endangered languages

ISLAMABAD - National and international experts underscored the urgent need for development and preservation of endangered languages, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a connection to cultural heritage to strengthen Pakistan’s linguistic and cultural landscape.

“The survival and greatness of any nation are intrinsically linked to the preservation of its culture,” the speakers highlighted. Regrettably, today’s youth appear increasingly disconnected from this identity, leading to the erosion of many languages, traditions, and cultural heritage.

These points were articulated during the concluding ceremony of the 28th International Conference on Federation of Endangered Languages concluded yesterday. The keynote speakers included Dr. Jacqueline Tray from Australia, Dr. Henrik and Eda Derhovi from the United States, Dr. Halim from Turkmenistan, and Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif from Pakistan. The conference was organized by the Department of English at AIOU in collaboration with the Foundation for Endangered Languages and the Forum for Language Initiatives.

The closing ceremony, chaired by Professor Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, emphasized the vital role of language in cultural preservation.

Dr. Sahir, along with chief guest Professor Dr. Alia Sohail Khan, praised the conference for raising awareness about endangered languages.

Over three days, the event featured 12 sessions, 42 presentations, and two exhibitions, drawing significant interest from students of history and culture.

Dr. Muhammad Kamal Khan expressed gratitude to the university and Vice Chancellor Dr. Nasir Mahmood for their support in making the conference a success, as part of the university’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.