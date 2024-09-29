Sunday, September 29, 2024
Fazlur Rehman demands fresh elections, slams constitutional amendments

Web Desk
7:02 PM | September 29, 2024
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reiterated his demand for fresh elections in Pakistan, labeling the current parliament as "fake." Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar on Sunday, he criticized the government's attempts to pass constitutional amendments, accusing them of seeking to impose martial law through these changes.

Rehman emphasized JUI-F's support for constitutional courts as agreed upon in the charter of democracy and warned of Israel's intentions to expand conflict in the Arab world. He also expressed concern over the unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, blaming the merger of FATA for the region's instability.

