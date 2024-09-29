Five of a family injured in gas compressor machine blast

HYDERABAD - Five members of a family suffered burns, two among them critical, when a gas compressor machine exploded in a house in Liaquat Colony. The fire victims, 45-year-old Reema, wife of PTI’s union committee councilor Mohammad Naeem Arain, her 22-year-old son, Ahmed; 12-year-old Tanzeel Eman, 25-year-old Simra and 19-year-old Sameera, were immediately shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH)’s burns ward. Condition of Reema was stated to be critical as she had suffered 75pc burns and had been admitted to intensive care unit (ICU). Simra had 45pc burns and she too had been shifted to ICU, said Dr Faizan Memon. Dr Roshan Chandio said that condition of Reema and Simra was serious.