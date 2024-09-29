Sunday, September 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Five of a family injured in gas compressor machine blast

NEWS WIRE
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Five members of a family suffered burns, two among them critical, when a gas compressor machine exploded in a house in Liaquat Colony. The fire victims, 45-year-old Reema, wife of PTI’s union committee councilor Mohammad Naeem Arain, her 22-year-old son, Ahmed; 12-year-old Tanzeel Eman, 25-year-old Simra and 19-year-old Sameera, were immediately shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH)’s burns ward. Condition of Reema was stated to be critical as she had suffered 75pc burns and had been admitted to intensive care unit (ICU). Simra had 45pc burns and she too had been shifted to ICU, said Dr Faizan Memon. Dr Roshan Chandio said that condition of Reema and Simra was serious.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727571908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024