FO slams Israel’s growing adventurism in Middle East

Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the growing Israeli adventurism in the Middle East and said that its unbridled attacks on civilian populations and disregard of international law have reached alarming levels.

“For the last several days, Israeli forces have engaged in unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of Lebanon, relentlessly targeting civilian population centers, and undermining its stability and security. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of Israeli aggression and the people of Lebanon,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Yesterday’s reckless act of killing the Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon constitutes a major escalation in an already volatile region.



“Pakistan continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Lebanon. We urge the United Nations Security Council to restrain Israel from its adventurism in the region and violations of international law; and restore peace in the Middle East,” it was further added.

Earlier. a spokesperson of Hezbollah said that the resistance group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in Israeli strike in Beirut.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

A senior Hezbollah leader Ali Karki and Hassan Nasrallah’s daughter Zainab were also among those martyred in Israeli strike in Beirut.

Israel had attacked Beirut yesterday with a bunker-buster according to a news agency. “Hezbollah’s headquarter targeted by Israel was below the residential buildings,” the news agency reported.