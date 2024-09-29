Gandapur calls off protest after PTI, police clash in Rawalpindi

KP CM tells supporters we will launch protests again and go to Adiala Jail straight. Roadblocks disrupt life in twin cities again. Some journalists, PTI leaders briefly detained by Punjab Police.

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD - Hours after skirmishes broke out between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters and the police ahead of the party’s planned protest at Liaquat Bagh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur abruptly called off the demonstration while his convoy was stuck at the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

Gandapur along with PTI supporters faced difficulties near Burhan Interchange due to barricades and resistance from the police, postponed the protest and left for Peshawar.

“It was (PTI chief) Imran Khan’s direction to record the protest at any cost,” Gandapur said before ending the protest, adding that they didn’t want confrontation with the institutions. “We will come again for the protest and go to the Adiala Jail straight,” he said while referring to the jail where former prime minister is incarcerated.

Earlier in the day, Rawalpindi turned into a battlefield as the police and PTI workers clashed on the Murree Road and adjoining areas.

The police blocked the roads in an attempt to prevent PTI workers from gathering for a protest at Liaquat Bagh. The garrison city administration had blocked all roads and intersections by placing containers at various points throughout the city ahead of the protest. However, the PTI protesters came out defying all odds amid heavy police deployment and shelling.

The party supporters used small arteries in the localities near to the Murree Road to reach Liaquat Bagh as police baton charged them. The police resorted to heavy tear gas shelling to disperse the protesters but of no avail.

In the evening, Aleema Khan, the sister of ex-premier Khan, also reached Liaquat Bagh while accompanying with some party supporters. Former PTI MNA Alyia Hamza also reached the venue after managing to cross over barricades.

Meanwhile, the police briefly detained PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan and Secretary General Salman Akram Raja near Sector H-13 area of Islamabad and later released them, forbidding them to go towards the protest venue.

The Rawalpindi administration had completely sealed off the city by placing containers ahead of the protest. No traffic could enter the city, causing difficulties for residents due to the blocked routes.

According to sources, some 4000 police from four adjoining districts of Punjab were called to be deployed at various locations in the city. Additionally, the law-enforcement agencies had a heavy presence in the city.

Liaquat Bagh was entirely sealed off, as the administration had also imposed Section 144 throughout the division from September 28 to 29, prohibiting gatherings, protests, or display of arms. Road from Faizabad to Murreer Chowk was completely sealed off. All entry points on Murree Road, including Liaquat Bagh Chowk, Committee Chowk, and Asghar Mall Chowk, were also sealed.

Additionally, Chandni Chowk, Rahmanabad Chowk, Sadiqabad Chowk, and Shamsabad Double Road Chowk were also closed for all kind of traffic. All small streets leading to Murree Road were sealed off with barbed wire.

Furthermore, the government offices located at Liaquat Bagh were also closed for the day. All educational institutions on Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road, and Sixth Road were also closed in anticipation of the law-and-order situation.

Rooms were vacated and hotels on Liaquat Road and Iqbal Road were also closed ahead of the protest. Meanwhile, the metro bus service also remained partially suspended. In anticipation of the law and order, Rawalpindi police had abruptly cancelled leave for officers and personnel, recalling those on holiday to duty.

Since last night, police also launched a series of raids and door-to-door searches to apprehend PTI leaders and active supporters to keep them away from the protest. Additionally, all roads from the city to Adiala Jail were completely closed, and parking of all types of vehicles in front of the jail was prohibited.

The state’s reaction over PTI protest disrupted the paralysed the routine life in twin cities once again.

All the entry and exit points of the twin cities were closed late Thursday night by the administration, and once again, large walls of containers were installed by the administration.

Containers were even installed at entry and exit points of twin cities such as Faizabad, IJP Road, and Murree Road. Liaqat Bagh, Rawalpindi also remained the battleground between police and protestors. Hundreds of rounds of Tear Gas shells were fired by the police.

Just like PTI’s Sangjani rally of September 8 when the city was also closed with the containers, citizens had a disaster commuting in and out of the city, even within the city.

Some of the Journalists who were covering the protest at the entry point of the city were also roughened up and arrested for a brief period by Punjab Police. Haider Shirazi, journalist of a private TV channel, was arrested in the evening and released after a couple of hours. “I was doing my duty when Punjab Police snatched my cell phone, tortured me, and arrested me,” Sherazi told The Nation.

Even though the government didn’t let Gandapur get inside the city the social life of residents of the twin cities was hugely impacted. Human rights activist Ayesha Masood tweeted on X, “Government genius policy of bringing laws that curb freedom of assembly and on top of it nonstop being complete mental playing with containers, closing roads is just nuts.There is no justification for this type of behavior.. absolutely no justification!!”

When The Nation contacted the management of some of the marriage halls in the city, they said it is the peak of wedding season but there is so much uncertainty on weekends now whether guests of the hosts could arrive at the venue or not. “Today and on September 08th, the wedding ceremonies were disrupted, and hosts couldn’t even get half of their guests to the venues.”

The same is the case with the transportation service companies in Islamabad. Buses entering the city have to wait for hours with passengers at the border of the city.