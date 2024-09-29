Girl raped during robbery in Faisalabad

LAHORE/LODHRAN/MUZAFFARGARH - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of an incident involving the rape of a girl during a robbery in Nishatabad area of Faisalabad. He has sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Faisalabad.

He directed the city police officer (CPO) Faisalabad to ensure immediate arrest of the accused, and using all resources for the purpose.

Two arrested for illegal petrol sale

The Civil Defence Department sealed two illegal sale points of petrol while two persons involved in the business were taken into custody. A team, headed by senior official Naveed Khan, conducted raids at illegal sale points of petrol in different localities of the city and sealed two shops in Lakar Mandi and Bohar Gate. On the recommendations of the Civil Defence Department, the police have registered cases against Sharjeel and Rafiq.

Woman hit to death

A woman was hit to death by a speeding trailer near Adda Pull Bazari, Khanewal road, Dunyapur, on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, two persons including a woman were riding a motorcycle when a speeding trailer hit them from the backside. As a result, 32-year-old woman, Amreen Fatima w/o Zeshan, a resident of Lodhran, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Two dacoit gangs busted

Police busted two dacoit gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a special crackdown launched in the Qureshi police limits on Saturday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider, the Qureshi police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rauf launched a crackdown against criminals and busted Rustamani and Mahajar gangs. The police have also arrested four members of the gangs including the ringleaders.

The police have recovered looted valuables worth over Rs3 million from their possession including Rs1.8 million in cash, four motorcycles and jewellery.

An investigation is ongoing and more recoveries are expected from them, police sources added.