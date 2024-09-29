Government's crackdown yields billions, curbs smuggling and gas theft

The government has ramped up its efforts against smuggling, hoarding, and illegal consumption of power and gas, implementing a zero-tolerance policy. Since the launch of initiatives under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in September last year, authorities have made numerous arrests and recovered billions of rupees.

Key achievements include the interception of 13,089 metric tons of fertilizer, 35,124 metric tons of sugar, and 3,552 metric tons of wheat and flour, preventing the smuggling of essential items. Additionally, 154,022 rolls of cloth from the textile sector were seized, and 17 million liters of Iranian oil were confiscated, helping stabilize the fuel market.

In the campaign against gas theft, over 3,000 illegal domestic gas connections were disconnected, preserving valuable resources. These efforts highlight the government’s resolve, alongside the SIFC, to protect the economy and enforce the rule of law.