Sunday, September 29, 2024
Govt focusing on ease of doing business to attract foreign investment

12:53 PM | September 29, 2024
Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has said the government is working on increasing Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan to make it an attractive destination for foreign investment.

Addressing a function in connection with the fortieth  anniversary of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Minister said the government remains fully committed to foster an environment that enables businesses to thrive.

The Minister said that prudent and effective policies of the Government have brought down inflation, whereas; stable and increased foreign reserves have brought down interest rate.

He said government has been working relentlessly on bringing down power tariffs for the industry in general and exporters in particular.

He further said that the transshipment policy is being revised to prompt cross border trade, making Pakistan a regional business hub for the Central Asia, South Asia and Middle East regions.

