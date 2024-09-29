Govt to make final attempt to defeat opposition next month

ISLAMABAD - The ruling parties’ parliamentarians, in their first attempt, visibly remained unsuccessful at attaining required numerical strength yet the second round to approve the controversial constitutional package is expected in the month of October.

The political hustle and bustle will once again be started in and outside the parliament for ensuring the magic figures [224 and 64] respectively in the National Assembly and the Senate. This ‘number game’ revolved around the political-religio party [Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam] as the 08 votes in the Lowe House and 05 votes in the Upper House mainly caused a backtrack from a political move to pass the amendment with two-third majority.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, during the process of first attempt to approve the package, proved all the claims of political analysts and PML-N’s veteran politicians wrong by disapproving to vote for a constitutional amendment related to judiciary.

The second round to approve the legislative package is expected to start by the first week of October. Before introducing the controversial constitutional draft in the parliament, specific political activity-cum- lunch/dinner parties will once again be started mainly in the honour of seasoned political figure Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

The 13 seats [08 in the National Assembly and 05 in the Senate] still carrying much weight to approve the constitutional package with its around a dozen amendments, political and constitutional experts viewed.

Since the reserved seats matter has yet not been resolved, the importance of the independent candidates has also increased for ensuring the draft to be passed with 2/3 majority.

The political analysts viewed that the ruling party will keep an eye on over half dozen MPs other than members of the ruling party to make their second move successful.

About Maulana’s recent advice to PTI for opening window dialogue, the political experts have started assuming that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rahman remained successful on most of the amendments.

The particular political activity in and outside the parliament will mainly gain momentum after the return of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the country, who is currently US visit to attend 79th session of the United National General Assembly in New York.

Political pundits viewed that the country’s parliament had witnessed many constitutional amendments but this package is a bit different from the rest of all. Before the amendments, the government and the opposition always tried to take the smaller parties in their fold that is quite a normal matter, But, in this amendment, the difference was undeclared draft [constitutional package] as no party except the few ruling party members had access to it.

The breakup of the lower house of the parliament reveals that the government side needs a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, which is not less than 224 votes. As per the last development, the national assembly secretariat has removed the PTI as a parliamentary political faction from the National Assembly. The number of members in the National Assembly is 313 san the 23 reserved seats.

According to the new position of parties, PML-N has 110 seats, Sunni Ittehad Council 80 seats, PPP 69 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) 22 seats, JUI-F eight seats, Independents 08 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Q 05 seats, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) 04 seats, and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMap), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) have one seat each.

The purpose of the landing the draft after the first week, constitutional experts believed, is to ensure important clause related to increasing the retirement age of Supreme Court judges.

The government, in its second attempt , with the homework to defeat the opposition in the parliament will make all out attempts to pass it before October 25, 2024, which is significant as on this day much-discussed the retirement of the current CJP approaching.