Hafiz Naeem sticks to countrywide protest plan

HYDERABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Friday protests would be held all over Pakistan on Sept 29 (Sunday). “First we went for shutter-down strike, now we will go for a wheel-jam strike,” he warned the government while addressing a rally in Hyderabad. “Look at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)… after the arrest of their leader the party is divided. They want to run political parties as one-man show, but Jamaat-e-Islami has proper electoral setup,” he added. “We are running the movement for restoration of democracy and supremacy of constitution. It is our responsibility to make the young people independent and we are already running the movement of “Haq do Hyderabad” successfully,” said Naeem. “We cannot forget the people of Gaza. It’s been a year that they are fighting a war and they haven’t surrendered yet. As many as 45,000 people - 30,000 women and children among them - have been killed,” said the JI emir. He reprimanded the leaders who were “eager to accept Israel” and asked them to come out for Palestine cause on Oct 7. “Whether it be the government of form 47 or 45, we have to accept it and talk to it. We must ask the government to spare one hour and lead people to speak up for Palestine,” he emphasised. He also asked students to come out of their institutions to show solidarity with Palestinians. “The rulers who burdened us with illegal power bills should compensate consumers of power distribution companies. We will fight their case with full force,” said Naeem.