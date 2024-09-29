Hezbollah confirms leader Nasrallah’s death as Israel strikes Beirut again

Biden says Nasrallah death a ‘measure of justice’. Iran says Hezbollah leader’s ‘path to continue’ despite his death n Lebanon declares 3 days of mourning.

BEIRUT/TEL AVIV/ TEHRAN - Lebanon’s Hezbollah group on Saturday confirmed its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been martyred, after Israel said it had “eliminated” him in a strike on south Beirut a day earlier.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah, has joined his great, immortal martyr comrades whom he led for about 30 years,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

The statement confirmed he was killed with other group members “following the treacherous Zionist strike on the southern suburbs” of Beirut. In central Beirut, journalists heard a passerby screaming, “Oh my God”, while women wept in the streets right after Hezbollah announced the news.

Israeli jets pounded Beirut’s south and its outskirts throughout the night into Saturday in the most intense attacks on the Hezbollah stronghold since the group and Israel last went to war in 2006.

The Israel Defence Forces says a senior Hezbollah intelligence leader, Hassan Khalil Yassin, was killed in one of its airstrikes on the Dahiyeh area of Beirut. The IDF said Yassin worked with Hezbollah’s offensive units to personally plan terror attacks against Israeli civilians on the northern border and deep within Israeli territory. Hezbollah has not publicly commented on the Israeli claim.

Lebanon announces three days of mourning for Hassan Nasrallah Saturday after a huge Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs the previous day killed the Hezbollah leader.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the official mourning would start on Monday, with flags to fly at half-mast on public buildings, a statement says.

Public offices will also close on the day of Nasrallah’s funeral, the statement adds. Hezbollah has yet to announce the date.

Iran’s foreign ministry said Saturday the path of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah will continue despite his killing in an Israeli air strike in Beirut, after a year of cross-border clashes between the two sides.

“The glorious path of the leader of the resistance, Hassan Nasrallah, will continue and his sacred goal will be realised in the liberation of Quds (Jerusalem), God willing,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a post on social media X, mourning Nasrallah’s death.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group on Saturday confirmed Nasrallah had been killed, after Israel said it had “eliminated” him in an air strike a day earlier.

The statement confirmed he was killed with other group members “following the treacherous Zionist strike on the southern suburbs” of Beirut.

Iranian vice president Mohammad Javad Zarif also expressed his condolences, praising Nasrallah as a “symbol of the fight against oppression.”

Hezbollah is listed as terrorist group by the United States.

A black flag for mourning was hoisted at the Shiite Islam holy Imam Reza shrine in Iran’s northeastern city Mashhad, according to the local Tasnim news agency.

Mourners gathered there, waving yellow Hezbollah banners, along with Iranian flags as they chanted, “Death to Israel,” state TV showed.

Lebanon’s health ministry gave a preliminary toll of six dead and 91 wounded from the latest strikes on Beirut’s densely populated southern suburbs since Friday, the fiercest to hit Hezbollah’s stronghold since Israel and the group last went to war in 2006.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned what he called an Israeli “massacre” in Lebanon and lambasted the “shortsighted” Israeli policy.

US President Joe Biden has described Hassan Nasrallah’s killing as a “measure of justice for his many victims”.

He says these include “thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians”.

Biden emphasises the US “fully supports” Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis of Yemen and “any other Iranian-supported terrorist group”.

The US president also says he has directed the Pentagon to enhance the defence posture of US military forces in the Middle East to “deter aggression”.

He says Israel’s strike that killed the Hezbollah leader on Friday was in response to Nasrallah’s decision to open up a “northern front” against Israel after Hamas’s attack from the south last 7 October.

“Ultimately, our aim is to de-escalate the ongoing conflicts in both Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means,” the US president says, adding that it’s time for “the broader Middle East region to gain greater stability”.

But Biden did not refer to a 21-day ceasefire plan between Israel and Hezbollah that he and US allies called for on Wednesday - an initiative that now seems in tatters.

He did signal that he hasn’t given up hope of a ceasefire and hostage release deal for Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he ordered the killing of Hassan Nasrallah because the Hezbollah leader’s elimination was essential to enabling the safe return of Israel’s northern residents.

In his first public statement since Israel killed Nasrallah on last night in Beirut, Netanyahu says Israel has “settled the account” with a “mass murderer” responsible for the killings of countless Israelis and dozens of American and French citizens.

Speaking hours after flying home, unusually during Shabbat, Netanyahu says Hezbollah “wasn’t another terrorist; he was the terrorist,” and “the central engine of Iran’s axis of evil.”

Nasrallah and his colleagues, Netanyahu goes on, were “the architects of the plan to destroy Israel.”