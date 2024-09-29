IMF acknowledges Pakistan’s policymaking but calls for structural reforms

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan for continued strong commitment and ownership of sound policies and structural reforms under the Extended Arrangement to create the conditions for durable and inclusive growth and to put debt firmly on a downward trajectory.

IMF’s Executive Directors commended the authorities for strengthening policymaking over the past year under the Stand-by Arrangement, which has delivered renewed economic stability.

Noting the still high risks and narrow path to sustained stability, Directors urged continued strong commitment and ownership of sound policies and structural reforms under the Extended Arrangement to create the conditions for durable and inclusive growth and to put debt firmly on a downward trajectory. They emphasised in particular the criticality of sustained program implementation, supported by capacity development and close collaboration with developments partners, to mobilize additional financing and restore market access. Directors also stressed the importance of vigilant monitoring of program implementation, close consultation with the Executive Board, and robust contingency planning to safeguard the program’s success.

The directors urged steadfast execution of the planned continued consolidation in the FY25 Budget and underscored the need for sustained gradual consolidation, underpinned by strengthening of fiscal institutions, to durably improve debt sustainability. In this regard, some Directors noted that given the ambitious growth projections, there is no room for policy slippages without undermining debt sustainability. Directors also welcomed steps taken toward a fairer tax system and stressed the importance of additional revenue mobilization efforts by broadening the tax base and enhancing tax administration. Alongside prudent spending management, this will create space for essential investments in human capital, infrastructure, and social protection. Directors also called for reforms to strengthen the fiscal framework, including federal-provincial institutional arrangements; measures to ensure the energy sector’s lasting sustainability, including through cost-based tariffs; and enhanced liquidity and debt management.

The directors supported continued tight and data-driven monetary policy to ensure that inflation continues moving toward the target range on a sustained basis. They emphasized the importance of allowing the exchange rate to serve as a shock absorber, buffering competitiveness and helping rebuild reserves. Safeguarding financial stability requires enhancing the bank regulatory and supervisory frameworks, monitoring risks associated with the sovereign-bank nexus, and addressing long-undercapitalized financial institutions. They also called for continued enhancements in the AML/CFT framework.

The directors noted that Pakistan needs to move away from its state-led growth model, strengthen the business environment, and ensure a more even playing field with freer competition to reverse the decline in living standards. Priorities include reforming SOEs, removing trade barriers and market distortions, and strengthening governance frameworks. Directors emphasized the need for further steps towards building climate resilience through the effective implementation of the C-PIMA action plan and enhanced climate adaptation investments. Directors noted the Ex-post Peer Review assessment and the negative impact caused by deviations from programmed policies, and stressed the importance of strong ownership for program implementation and financing. They emphasized the need for effective communication to build broad consensus and support for reforms. It is expected that the next Article IV consultation with Pakistan will be held in accordance with the Executive Board decision on consultation cycles for members with Fund arrangements.

The proposed 37-month EFF-supported program aims to underpin the authorities’ efforts to address Pakistan’s challenges, build resilience and enable sustainable growth. Key priorities under the EFF include: rebuilding policy making credibility and entrenching macroeconomic sustainability through consistent implementation of sound fiscal, monetary, and exchange rate policies, better public spending, and raising fairer and more efficient taxes, especially from undertaxed sectors, while creating space for higher spending on health and education and strengthening social protection.

Advancing reforms to raise productivity and competitiveness by creating a more favorable private sector business environment, by removing state-created distortions and ensuring a fair and level playing field with increased competition. This includes streamlined subsidies, an improved FDI regime, deepened bank intermediation, and scaled-up human capital investment.

Reforming SOEs and improving public service provision, through SOE restructuring and privatization, governance and transparency reforms, measures to reduce the cost structure of the energy sector and phasing out the government’s role in price setting.

Building climate resilience through implementation of the C-PIMA Action Plan and supporting the authorities’ National Adaptation Plan.