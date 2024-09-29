Sunday, September 29, 2024
JI protests against high electricity bills and monopolies in Karachi

Web Desk
7:41 PM | September 29, 2024
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has initiated protests across 13 major highways in Karachi in response to high electricity bills, oppressive taxes, and the monopoly of electric providers in the city. The main rally is taking place on the Malir Kala Board main National Highway, where JI Karachi Ameer Munim Zafar Khan addressed the gathering.

In his speech, Khan criticized Israel for its recent missile attacks that targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and highlighted the strength of Hamas, stating that on October 7, Hamas had achieved a significant victory over Israel. He emphasized that Israel cannot withstand the power of Hamas’ Mujahideen and condemned the attacks on innocent Muslims in Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon.

Khan also announced a solidarity march on Faisal Street, scheduled for October 6, to show support for Gaza and Lebanon.

