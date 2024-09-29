Kohat police arrest dangerous robber

KOHAT - Gumbat Police arrested Noor Khan, alias Noori, a dangerous robber allegedly involved in multiple armed robberies, during a successful operation on Saturday.

Led by SHO Gumbat, Waqar Afridi, the police team recovered a stolen motorcycle, weapons, and the dangerous drug ice from the accused. Cases have been registered against Noor Khan under various charges at Gumbat Police Station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Umar Khan had received several complaints of robberies, including snatching of motorcycles, cash, and mobile phones from citizens at gunpoint. In response, a special investigation team was formed under DSP Gumbat Nazer Hussain and SHO Gumbat to address the complaints.

Using advanced investigation methods and ground intelligence, the police tracked down Noor Khan, who was reportedly under the influence of ice during the robberies. The accused has confessed to multiple crimes, and further important revelations are expected during the investigation.