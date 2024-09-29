Kot Diji to Sukkur Marathon 2024 announced

SUKKUR - The first open marathon 2024 from Kot Diji to Sukkur has been announced, scheduled for December 25 here on Saturday. DIG Police Sukkur, Peer Muhammad Shah, and Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, while briefing the media at the Commissioner Office, stated that this unique marathon aims to promote social harmony, healthy lifestyles, and showcase Sukkur Division’s cultural heritage and natural beauty. DIG Sukkur, Peer Muhammad Shah, expressed optimism that this event will prove to be a unique milestone in Sukkur’s history adding that the first open marathon will take place on December 25. The marathon will commence at 8:00 am from Kot Diji and conclude in Sukkur. The open marathon, themed “The Hope Run”, will feature a 42.195-kilometer route. Shah further stated that the marathon is being organized in collaboration with the district administration Sukkur, IBA Public School Sukkur, and the social organization Lok Sahaita. He said that the marathon will highlight the historical heritage of the Sukkur region. DIG Sukkur, Peer Muhammad Shah, announced that winners of the marathon will receive cash prizes ranging from 10,000 to 1 million rupees. The event will also feature a malakhra competition and a live musical concert in the evening. Interested participants can register for free online at www.loksahaita.org, with the deadline for registration being December 1. He added that the marathon is an international event, open to all, and athletes from across Pakistan and other countries. Participants from remote areas will receive accommodations, food, and other facilities. He said, “We are hopeful that young athletes from Sukkur will set records in the marathon and bring glory to themselves and their city. He further stated that after this marathon, a similar 10-kilometer race will be organized for women. While talking, Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, praised DIG Police Sukkur, Peer Muhammad Shah, for conceiving the marathon idea, saying, “Credit for this event goes to him.”

Abbasi emphasized providing opportunities for youth to discover hidden talent. He expressed his commitment to hosting large sports events and similar initiatives promoting education. “Promoting sports among youth also shapes their character,” he added.

Agha Haroon of Lok Sahaita a social organization, said that our organization is involved in various social activities. We thought of providing opportunities to Sukkur’s youth to advance in sports, as they have limited access to such platforms. Therefore, we are organizing the marathon.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr M.B. Raja Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Khairpur Ahmed Fawad Shah, renowned athletes Taj Muhammad Maher, Muhammad Waseem, Saleem, representatives of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industries and others were present.