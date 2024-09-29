Sunday, September 29, 2024
KP Governor, CS express grief over helicopter crash in NW

APP
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in an incident of helicopter crash in North Waziristan.

The Governor termed it an unfortunate incident and sought a report on the accident from the higher authorities, said a statement issued here.

He expressed condolences with the bereaved families of those who died in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Kundi directed provision of all possible medical facilities to the injured.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, also expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives in the helicopter crash in North Waziristan.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary offered condolence to bereaved family members. He prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and directed authorities to provide treatment to those injured in the mishap.

