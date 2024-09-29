KP Health Advisor opens Social & Behaviour Change Cell

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Health, Ihtisham Ali, inaugurated Social and Behaviour Change (SBC) Cell at the Directorate General Health Services.

This initiative aims to promote positive behavioural change and strengthen public relationships during health crises. On the occasion, Secretary Health Adeel Shah, Director General Health Services (DGHS) Dr Muhammad Saleem, Additional Directors General (ADGs) Dr Shahid Yunis, Dr Basit Saleem, and Dr Siraj, along with Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Directors of the Health Department, UNICEF Health Team Lead KP Dr Inamullah Khan, and representatives from UNICEF attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, the Advisor on Health KP stated that establishment of the SBC Cell is a significant milestone for our Health Department.

“We are grateful for UNICEF’s unwavering support and commitment to improving healthcare services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said. “This cell will play a pivotal role in promoting positive behavioural change and strengthening public relationships during health crises.”

Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Saleem noted that establishment of the SBC Cell is unique in many aspects, as it provides an institutional structure to integrate all kinds of social and behavioural change efforts, especially in response to public health emergencies.

UNICEF Health Team Lead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Inamullah remarked that this initiative fills a crucial gap in creating awareness among the people. “We urge the provincial government and Health Department to utilise this cell for the benefit of the community. UNICEF is committed to supporting the Health Department in its efforts to improve healthcare services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he shared.

Regarding the key objectives of the SBC Cell, Dr Inam said that it provides a platform for integrating social and behavioural change efforts and enhances responsiveness to public health emergencies. He mentioned that this cell will build the capacities of Health Department stakeholders and partners, review and provide technical support for SBC plans and materials, periodically share materials on preventing and controlling epidemics through behavioural change, and ensure effective complaint management.