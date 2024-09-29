Levant on Fire

The recent assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut by Israel marks a pivotal moment that is going to escalate tensions across the region. This is a huge hit to Hezbollah, as Nasrallah was an iconic leader, leading the organization for the past thirty years. The incident confirms what many have been predicting: that Israel wants a full-fledged regional war. The same carpet bombing formula that they have been using in Gaza has now been replicated in Lebanon. More so as Netanyahu was in New York for a United Nations session at the time when he called for this audacious strike, one cannot help but question the sheer impunity with which Israel has acted, seemingly disregarding international law and the post-World War II order.

The ongoing bombardment of Lebanon by Israeli forces further underscores a troubling reality. The relentless aggression appears to be a calculated move, one that raises urgent questions about the West’s complicity in this cycle of violence. The very nations that position themselves as champions of morality and international law have not only turned a blind eye but have actively facilitated Israel’s military operations through financial and political support. Their inaction—coupled with the alarming militaristic bravado displayed by Israel—suggests a disturbing complicity in what is to come.

As the dust settles on this latest chapter of violence, the international community must grapple with the long-term ramifications of its failure to rein in these reckless actions. The spectre of further escalation looms large, and the potential for widespread conflict threatens to destabilise not just the region, but the global order itself. All global leaders need to be held accountable for the way they are playing with innocent lives.