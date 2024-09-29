Man kidnapped for ransom rescued, three kidnappers held

KARACHI - The police rescued a man kidnapped for ransom and arrested three kidnappers besides recovering weapons and snatched vehicle during a crackdown in the metropolis on Saturday. According to details, Taimuria Police Karachi during technical and intelligence based operation apprehended three kidnappers including two security guards. The detainees had abducted a man identified as Madad Ali along with his vehicle from Buffer Zone on September 26, and had demanded Rs200,000 ransom for his release. The police during raid arrested three kidnappers identified as Ibrahim, Israr and Ehtisham and recovered snatched vehicle, two rifles and a 30 bore pistol. Two among the detainees were security guards of Al-Ghazi Welfare. SHO Taj informed that the rescued man Madad Ali was driver of a car which runs between and he was kidnapped few minutes he dropped a travelling family.