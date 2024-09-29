Sunday, September 29, 2024
Maryam Nawaz prioritizes development as Azma Bukhari condemns PTI actions

Web Desk
8:02 PM | September 29, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is dedicated to the development of the province and the welfare of its citizens. During a news conference in Lahore, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for violating Section 144 in Rawalpindi the previous day, claiming their actions aimed to disrupt public life.

Bukhari warned that strict measures would be taken against those violating the law, emphasizing that the public has rejected the politics of anarchy and chaos. She also expressed her condolences over the tragic killing of innocent laborers in Balochistan.

National

