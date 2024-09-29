‘Might cannot replace justice’: China demands independent Palestinian state in

China reiterated its demand Saturday for an independent state of Palestine as it told the UN that powerful nations cannot replace justice through their strength.

Palestine is the “biggest wound” to human conscience; Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the 79th session of the General Assembly in New York.

“But might cannot replace justice,” he said, while noting the conflict in the Gaza Strip was causing more casualties each day and fighting has started again in Lebanon.

“Palestine’s long-held aspiration to establish an independent state should not be shunned anymore, and the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people should not be ignored anymore,” said the Chinese foreign minister.

Wang’s address to General Assembly came amid an Israeli onslaught against the besieged coastal enclave of Gaza since Oct. 7, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 41,500 Palestinians.

Israeli has intensified its aerial bombardment on Lebanon in recent weeks, targeting residential areas and market places, and assassinating, among others, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

The continued arms and diplomatic support from the US and its allies has sustained the Israeli onslaught on Gaza and Lebanon for nearly a year.

‘Group of Friends for Peace’ in Ukraine

Wang said China is “committed to dialogue” and “not throwing gas on the fire,” when he referred to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said Beijing was playing a “constructive role and engaging in mediation for peace and not exploiting volatile situations for “selfish gains.”

He also introduced to the UN what he called the “Group of Friends for Peace” in Ukraine.

Its “very purpose … is to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, build consensus for a political settlement of the crisis and contribute to a prospect of peace,” said Wang.

The group, promoted by China and Brazil, held its first meeting Friday in New York with the participation of top diplomats and representatives from 17 countries, including Egypt, Indonesia, South Africa, Mexico and Zambia.

The veteran Chinese diplomat also opposed unilateral sanctions, blockades, and disruption to supply chains.

“Sanctions and pressure will not bring monopolistic advantages. Suppressing and containing others will not solve problems at home. The right of people of all countries to pursue a better life should not be taken away,” said Wang, as he encouraged the US to completely lift its blockade, sanctions and terrorism-related designation against Cuba.

Wang extended China’s support for calls to reform the UN.

He urged modernization of the world body and international financial systems to “be fit for current times.”

The foreign minister also urged the UN to “respond to the legitimate calls” of developing countries and increase the representation and voice of those in the Global South.

Wang, who pointed out that the next year would mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN, said China stands ready to work with all countries to renew the founding purposes and mission of the UN.