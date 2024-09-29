MQM-P threatens to resign from assembly over government disrespect

Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P), a coalition partner in the federal government, has issued a stern warning indicating that it may withdraw from the government and resign from the assembly. This announcement was made by MQM-P member of the National Assembly, Mustafa Kamal, who expressed frustration over the party's treatment by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government over the past eight months.

Kamal criticized the federal government for directing MQM-P to negotiate with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) regarding the quota system, despite prior agreements being made with the PML-N. He emphasized that MQM-P does not currently have a mayor and urged the federal government to engage with the PPP on their behalf.

Highlighting the sacrifices made by MQM-P workers to restore peace in Karachi, Kamal lamented the loss of many lives in these efforts. He warned that if the party steps back from its role in the government, maintaining peace in Karachi could become increasingly difficult.

This ultimatum reflects rising tensions within the ruling coalition as MQM-P seeks greater recognition and respect from its government partners.