Sunday, September 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NAPA organizes short story reciting “Afsana Huee Sham” at Theatre

NEWS WIRE
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The National Academy of Performing Arts “NAPA” organized a short-story reciting event titled ‘Afsana Huee Shaam’ at its Zia Mohyeddin Theater. The hour-long event recognized some great works by renowned contemporary writers. Samina Nazeer, herself a writer and actress, led the parhant by reciting her works. Other stories recited in the event included ‘Ek lafz dard’ by Shan ul-Haq Haqee, ‘Noulakhi Kothi’ by Ali Akbar Natiq, and others. NAPA’s third-year students took part in the reciting event under the tutelage of Samina Nazeer whose two stories, ‘Woh Kaata’ and ‘Ms Rozina’ were also narrated during the event.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1727571908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024