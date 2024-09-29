Sunday, September 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

New PFA leaders meet NC Chairman Haroon Malik to celebrate election success

New PFA leaders meet NC Chairman Haroon Malik to celebrate election success
Our Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The newly-elected officials of the Punjab Football Association (PFA), led by President Naveed Aslam Lodhi, met with Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC), at the FIFA Football House in Lahore.

The meeting also included NC member Shahid Khokhar and other key football representatives. During the meeting, Zia Arif Dogar, President of Lahore Football Association, congratulated Chairman Haroon Malik on the successful and transparent completion of the provincial election process. Naveed Aslam Lodhi echoed similar sentiments, commending the NC for conducting a fair and transparent election, which marks a significant milestone for football in Punjab.

The delegation included notable PFA officials such as Senior Vice President Hafiz Zakallah, Vice Presidents Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Ch Azhar, M Umair Khalid, Tajweed Iqbal, and Aftab. They also presented a bouquet to Haroon Malik, celebrating the success of the elections with a cake-cutting ceremony at the FIFA Football House.

Girl raped during robbery in Faisalabad

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1727513976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024