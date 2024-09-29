New PFA leaders meet NC Chairman Haroon Malik to celebrate election success

LAHORE - The newly-elected officials of the Punjab Football Association (PFA), led by President Naveed Aslam Lodhi, met with Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC), at the FIFA Football House in Lahore.

The meeting also included NC member Shahid Khokhar and other key football representatives. During the meeting, Zia Arif Dogar, President of Lahore Football Association, congratulated Chairman Haroon Malik on the successful and transparent completion of the provincial election process. Naveed Aslam Lodhi echoed similar sentiments, commending the NC for conducting a fair and transparent election, which marks a significant milestone for football in Punjab.

The delegation included notable PFA officials such as Senior Vice President Hafiz Zakallah, Vice Presidents Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Ch Azhar, M Umair Khalid, Tajweed Iqbal, and Aftab. They also presented a bouquet to Haroon Malik, celebrating the success of the elections with a cake-cutting ceremony at the FIFA Football House.