Sunday, September 29, 2024
P&D Board reviews progress on WB-funded projects

Our Staff Reporter
September 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Planning & Development Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail chaired a high-level meeting with Project Directors of World Bank-funded initiatives here on Saturday. The discussion centered on the Smart Monitoring of Development Projects (SMDP), a system designed to improve the tracking and management of foreign-funded projects from inception to completion. Dr. Tufail expressed concerns over delays in project implementation, urging Project Directors to streamline activities and ensure timely updates on progress. He stressed the importance of maintaining transparency in project monitoring and expenditure management to prevent further setbacks. “Regular updates are crucial to staying on track and achieving our project goals,” he emphasized. In his closing remarks, the Secretary highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration. Senior officials including Sr. Chief ECA Ms. Saba Asghar, Sr. Chief L&DD Mr. Imtiaz, DS Admin Omer Randhawa, and Chief Governance Hafiz Naseer, and several Project Directors from key World Bank-funded projects including Asadullah (PRMSC), Imran (PAHP), Capt. Usman (PFPP), Ali Jalal (PRIDE), and Waqas (PTEGP) also attended the meeting.

The meeting marked a renewed focus on improving efficiency and ensuring the timely completion of critical development projects across the province.

Our Staff Reporter

