Pak delegation to participate in Frankfurt Book Fair

LAHORE - An 11-member delegation headed by Khamis Saeed Butt will depart for Frankfurt, Germany on 15th October to participate in the prestigious Frankfurt Book Fair. The delegation aims to represent Pakistan on the global stage, promote the country’s publishing industry and explore international collaboration opportunities. The delegation will engage in a series of high-level meetings with leading international companies to discuss potential business and cultural exchange partnerships. This initiative underscores Pakistan’s growing interest in the global publishing industry and highlights its commitment to fostering international relations in this sector. During the visit, the delegation will meet with Zahid Hussain, Pakistan’s Consul General in Frankfurt, to discuss future initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s presence in the international book market. Khamis Saeed Butt, head of the delegation, emphasized the importance of such participation, stating, “This is a significant opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its literary culture and publishing potential on an international platform. We are optimistic about establishing fruitful collaborations that will enhance the visibility of Pakistani literature globally. The delegation will return to Pakistan on 21st October.

Other members of the delegation are Sharaft Hussain Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad Qadri, Muhammad Afzal, Rana Naeem Ahmad, Sheheryar Khan, Syed Muhammad Shahzaib, Naseer Ali, Muhammad Umair, Muhamad Muzammil, Ramzan Sadiq, Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Ammar Butt and Muhammad Faheem.